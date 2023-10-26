CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport Police seek man on robbery, theft, assault charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Davenport Police are searching for Elijah Wilson on charges on 2nd degree robbery, 1st degree theft, and assault while participating in a felony.

Wilson is 19 years old, 6-foot-4, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

