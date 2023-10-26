DHS and FBI issue PSA highlighting threats in response to HAMAS attacks

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) are issuing a Public Service Announcement (PSA) to highlight potential threats in the United States.

The threats are from a variety of actors in response to the HAMAS attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 and subsequent activities in the region, including additional calls by foreign terrorist organizations to their supporters seeking to foment violence in the West, according to the PSA.

Additional resources and information can be found, here.

