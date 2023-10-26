Dwyer & Michaels: Halloween Ball
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dwyer & Michaels join Morgan to talk about their 2023 Halloween Ball.
- What? Dwyer & Michaels Halloween Ball 2023
- When? Friday, Oct. 27. Doors open at 6 p.m. goes until 11:59 p.m.
- Where? Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, Iowa
- How? Tickets required, $25. Tickets can be purchased, here. Free food from Smokin Butt BBQ and Wise Guys Pizza from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live music from Soulstorm and Hairbanger’s Ball. The best costume in the Quad Cities competing for “big cash”, two $500 first-place prizes, group or individual, and cash prizes for the top 10.
