Dwyer & Michaels: Halloween Ball

Tickets required, $25. Tickets can be purchased, here . Free food from Smokin Butt BBQ and Wise Guys Pizza from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live music from Soulstorm and Hairbanger’s Ball. The best costume in the Quad Cities competing for “big cash”, two $500 first-place prizes, group or individual, and cash prizes for the top 10.