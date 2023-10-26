Experts provide insight to election cybersecurity

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With elections right around the corner, one thing that sparks concern are cyberattacks.

It’s national cybersecurity awareness month and both at the local and state level, there are many steps behind the scenes of keeping your ballot safe, that voters don’t see.

“We work hard to make sure that every ballot is secure because we want every ballot to count,” said Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins.

With the elections only less than two weeks away, a major talking point is cybersecurity.

“Unfortunately, over the last decade, we’ve seen a lot of bad actors out there, who are doing their best to challenge the public’s confidence in our voting system,” said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “Whether it be on social media, or through hacking and trying to manipulate websites and those kinds of things. So we’re working overtime. And I’m very telling you, I’m pleased with what we’re seeing.”

Locally, there are plenty of security measures being taken.

“So they’re monitoring our computers and scanning and making sure everything is okay, your ballots as they come in,” said Tompkins. “So if you vote on election day, they go right into the DS 200. And that counts your ballot right there. They’re not connected to the internet. And then that information is brought to us via a sheriff’s deputy at the end of the night. And that information gets loaded onto a computer that is also not connected to the internet.”

Tompkins added that absentee ballots have to be requested.

“They come in, we chuck them in and we’re checking them to make sure that it matches,” said Tompkins. “So if we get a ballot for a voter that didn’t request one, that’s a red flag right away. So those are things that those are just some of the things that we look at. So again, we’re not just sending ballots out to the general public, somebody has to request for it. And then it has to be secure.”

Monitoring potential cyberattacks is not exclusive to the Quad Cities.

Well it isn’t just in Iowa we have our friends in Illinois, we have our friends in Minnesota and other states across the country who are monitoring too and we share that information,” said Pate. “And that information is what makes us better prepared to be able to defend against any cyber attack.”

According to Tompkins, Scott County has not been a victim to a cyberattack.

Early voting is going on right now at the Scott County office Monday through Friday 8 to 4:30 p.m. and this Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.

