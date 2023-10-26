Figge in Focus: Mysteria, A Night of Secrets & Art
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Natalie Dunlopp with the Figge Art Museum and David Casas a local magician join Morgan to talk about one of the Figge’s Five Nights of Fright events happening on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Mysteria: A Night of Secrets & Art is a fully immersive Halloween party that will include spirit readers, tarot card readers, crystal ball readers, a live band, cash bar, and much more.
Dunlopp says tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door.
Figge Art Museum Information:
Address- 225 West Second Street
Days Open- Tuesday through Sunday
Website- FiggeArtMuseum.org
