Funding shortfall puts Humility Homes’ winter shelter expansion at risk

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a race against time and dropping temperatures, Humility Homes & Services is trying to raise over $300,000 by November 1st to expand winter capacity in its Davenport homeless shelter. So far, they managed to secure $100,000.

Without the necessary funding, this vital expansion may not happen, leaving the homeless community at risk during the upcoming winter months. The increased capacity typically goes from 80 to 130 in the winter.

“If we’re not able to expand, I don’t know where those 144 individuals served last year will go. They may end up going to the jail system, they may sleep outside,” said Humility executive director Ashley Velez.

According to Velez, Humility Homes isn’t just the only shelter that increases its capacity during winter but also the only low-barrier shelter, which means they provide assistance to all individuals, including those under the influence, or without an ID, or experiencing a mental crisis.

“We believe in a housing first approach where we’ll take you as you are, and then we’ll build services around you. So I don’t know what’s going to happen. If it doesn’t open. That’s where the push is really coming from, we’ve got to figure something out.”

Humility took over the shelter five years ago when King’s Harvest closed down, said Velez. This is the last year of their five-year plan to phase out the need for the winter emergency shelter, which requires significant increases in staff, equipment and materials like pillows, bedding, blankets, and hygiene products.

“We’re looking to end the need completely, the first year we served 386 individuals, this last year was 144, so we are making a great deal of progress,” said Velez.

The winter shelter operates in collaboration with the Quad City Housing Council and runs from December 1 to April 15. At this time, despite the decrease in number of persons served, the possibility of the winter shelter to open on time, is in question. Even if the winter capacity is discontinued, the shelter will continue to operate year-round, accommodating 80 people.

