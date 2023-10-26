Honoring Duke Slater with statue, annual scholarship in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Leader, trailblazer and icon are just three of the words used to describe Duke Slater’s impact both on and off of the Clinton football field over 100 years ago.

“What comes to mind is breaking barriers. You look at it, he played in an era of football where he was the only African-American and had to navigate that and be the only one,” said Gary DeLacy, superintendent of the Clinton School District.

Slater starred on Clinton’s 1913 and 1914 mythical state championship teams before he went on to play football for the University of Iowa. As a lineman in 1919 for the Hawkeyes, Slater became Iowa’s first-ever Black All-American.

“He was a man that was literally beyond words because everything I heard about him was mythical,” said Ted Tornow, chair of the Duke Slater Statue and Scholarship Committee. “He was a man amongst boys. The things that he accomplished in that era, during that time, were just unbelievable.”

Slater’s on-field performance earned him a spot in the inaugural College Football Hall of Fame class in 1951, the only African American. His 10-year pro football career resulted in him being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, but the legend of Duke Slater goes beyond football.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t get lost is the impact he had on the judicial system in Cook County, the city of Chicago,” DeLacy said. “He was the first African-American who rose to a number of those levels as a judge and as a lawyer, and he really did break barriers at a time where no one else of his race was doing.”

Now, a permanent reminder of Slater’s impact is in the works.

“We knew Duke was going to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so what we decided is we would reach out to his family,” Tornow said. “They gave us the ok, they gave us the thumbs up, but it came with a caveat. They wanted us, myself and a committee, to get together and have some kind of official recognition of Duke in Clinton.

The result was an idea to create a 6′1″ life-sized statue of Slater. To fund the project, the Clinton Lumberkings sold Duke slater bobbleheads, and Tornow said the project gained a huge financial boost from the Clinton County Development Association with a grant.

“When you’re talking about a major impact of what he did in his fields, Duke is number one,” Tornow said.

The statue will be located across the street from Clinton High School, and in direct eyesight of the school’s football field.

“I think the awareness of Duke Slater has really exploded in the last few years, particularly now that the field at Kinnick Stadium is named after him,” DeLacy said. “He went through this school system, he went on and really made a difference, and we challenge our kids all the time. We want you to go out in the world and make a difference, not just in your life, but in the life of others. [He] is a perfect model that made a huge difference in the lives of many people besides himself.”

According to Clinton officials, the plan is to unveil the new statue before Clinton’s first home football game during the 2023-24 season. DeLacy said they are planning to offer an annual scholarship in Duke Slater’s name. The criteria for who qualifies for the scholarship is still being discussed

