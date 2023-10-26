John Deere Foundation announces $19 million in grants to eliminate global hunger

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The John Deere Foundation has announced a series of grants totaling $19 million aimed at eliminating global hunger by increasing access to food, uplifting resource-constrained farmers, and supporting global food systems.

The $19 million in grants will go to World Food Program USA, One Acre Fund, and the Nature Conservancy, all three of which are the largest grans in the foundation’s history, according to a media release from the John Deere Foundation. Officials say this strengthens John Deere’s commitment to creating a world in which food is a moral right for all.

According to the media release, World Food Program USA was awarded $5 million to strengthen the capacity of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Once Acre Fund was awarded $7.5 million to accelerate its work to ensure that every farm family has the knowledge and means to achieve big harvest, support healthy families, and cultivate rich soil, and finally, The Nature Conservancy was awarded $6.5 million to promote natural climate solutions in key regions across the globe.

The grants were announced Thursday by Josh Jepsen, Senior Vice President and chief Financial Officer of John Deere, as the World Food Prize Foundation’s Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue in Des Moines, Iowa.

“We believe firmly that the world’s farmers deserve our collective support and advocacy if our goal is to realize the full promise of the ‘Green Revolution’,” Jepsen said during his remarks. “The private sector including specifically those businesses involved in agriculture, have the responsibility to help close the gaps in investment. Guided by concepts such as ‘trust-based philanthropy’, we can do better, particularly in honoring the work of nonprofit organizations serving marginalized growers capable of making leaps of their own.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.