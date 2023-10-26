Nothing small about Clinton’s business community

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Combine the hometown feel of locally-owned shops and the prestige of Fortune 500 companies, and you have Clinton’s economy.

These companies chose Clinton – for its people, its promise and its potential.

“Really the motto is, you get the small-town charm with a lot of the big-town amenities, has always been a strong selling point for Clinton,” said Matt Parbs, who is vice president of Community & Economic development with Grow Clinton.

Here are four business, ranging from hundreds of employees to just a few:

Nestle Purina-Clinton factory manager Justin Wilkinson said a quarter of their employees have worked there for more than 10 years. The factory has added a training center as more people are hired. (KWQC)

NESTLE PURINA

Nestle Purina, which produces pet treats and pet food, is one of the largest employers in Clinton with about 574 employees.

“We’re running a 24/7 operation,” factory manager Justin Wilkinson said. “And the people that we have in this region are a key piece of why we went in this area.”

He said Clinton is perfectly situated.

“It’s nice and close to the corn and grains that we need,” he said. “Nice and close to the river and some easy transportation to some major distribution centers back in the Chicago area. Plus, we’re four and a half hours away from our headquarters in St. Louis. So it’s a convenient location for many, many reasons.”

Wilkinson said the company finished a building expansion last year, and they added a training facility. Now the company is working on an 130-foot tall automated warehouse that might be finished in the next year.

Factory employee not only make pet products, they also work to help pets in their community.

“We’ve been a strong partner with the Clinton community Humane Society for many, many years,” Wilkinson said. “We volunteer at the local dog park up at Eagle Point Park to help with cleanup.”

During Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, Purina is focused on its Purple Leash Project, which helps victims of domestic abuse keep their pets with them after leaving home. Not all shelters allow pets, and according to Purina. Through October, Purina will match donations made to RedRover up to $200,000.

“You know, pets are very close, and it’s part of their family.”

"So a lot of other places. This is commodity stuff, this isn't something to be proud of. It's just like, you checking a box, you know, you're getting a paycheck. But we really endeavor to make something that is special. And the sum of all these little decisions, these little innovations, make a box that allows us to be a competitor in a pretty competitive space," said Kip Simpson with Big River Packaging in Clinton. (KWQC)

BIG RIVER PACKAGING

When Big River Packaging needed extra elbow room, it still wanted to call Clinton its home and set up shop on Lincoln Way. The business designs and makes boxes that go all over the world, to box-buyers large and small.

“The vast majority of the work we do is e-commerce, selling, selling stuff to individuals, individual bakeries, individual people. Sometimes, you know, a parent will just want boxes to make cookies to send with a kid and the first day of school,” assistant vice president Kip Simpson said.

BRP loves being a small business because it gives them the power to be quick on their feet and give clients the care they need.

“We are absolutely, David, in a field of Goliath, we are laughably tiny, compared to other converting plants,” Simpson said. “And yet, we’re, we’re hanging in there, we’re doing OK. And we’re doing OK because we really care.”

BRP found its niche when it started customizing boxes for baked treats. Although they operate across the country, they still team up with local bakeries to whip up containers that cater to their unique requirements.

Simpson said that when Clinton candymaker Grandma’s Goodie Jar needed specialized packaging for its cocoa bombs, BRP stepped up to the challenge. Meanwhile, when a baker requested taller boxes for their towering multi-tiered cakes, BRP not only designed one, but is also in the process of patenting it.

Co-founders Bob Simpson and John Huling, who previously worked at other packaging plants in the Midwest, started the business in 2005. They reached out to their former colleagues, inviting them to join them “on an adventure,” and they began the journey of Big River Packaging.

BRP currently employs 50 box-makers.

According to Simpson, they take their lead on improving the business from their employees.

An observation by a worker about the unnecessary use of lights in a specific area of the warehouse led to an energy audit. The findings revealed that the lighting system required an upgrade, and as a result, the ceiling lights throughout the warehouse will be replaced. The investment will pay for itself in approximately six months, according to Simpson.

In September 2022, BRP extended its 88,000 square foot building by an additional 35,600 square feet, resulting in an overall capacity of nearly 124,000 square feet. This additional space allows us to store raw materials, manufacturing equipment, and finished goods.

The Church of the Lyons co-owner Cody Seeley said keeping the history of the building was just as important as creating a new venue for the city to enjoy. (KWQC)

THE CHURCH AT LYONS

The Church at Lyons is a former church refurbished into an event space that’s used by the whole community.

“It was a great opportunity to take an older building in town and not only continue to use but also repurpose it for other uses,” co-owner Cody Seeley said.

Venue coordinator Kristine Wiersema said the goal was “to keep the history here even though we’re making it a new venue.”

And that history is on the walls with newspaper articles and photos. A few church pews have been transformed to create drink ledges in the main room.

Seeley, a property appraiser, saw the building was for sale and recognized its potential.

The building that’s there now was built in 1893, and he said it was in good shape structurally. It just needed some cosmetic changes such as painting, and refurbishing the original wood floors.

Co-owner Scott Maddasion said the venue is trying to encourage more people to use the building as more than a once a year celebration spot, such as bringing music and giving people a spot to gather socially.

For now though, they are filling their rooms with the family celebrations.

“We’ve had graduation parties that have had a lot of people in here, birthday parties with some live music,” Maddasion said. “So we’ve really kind of tapped all angles, and we have a church service that comes in on Sunday and has our church service in here too. So we’re kind of across the spectrum right now and what we provide.”

Deja Vu and Accessories owner Lou Ray says Halloween and Christmas décor has exploded since she opened her consignment shop in 2009. (KWQC)

DEJA VU AND ACCESSORIES

Deja Vu and Accessories, a consignment shop owned by Lou Ray, deals in the objects that mark Clinton’s past, present and future. And it’s a favorite holiday shop.

“I have multiple new people come in all the time. And they’re always telling me this is not what I thought it would be. This is so much better than I ever thought it would be,” she said. “A lot of people have a misconception about consignment stores, and I seem to break them all.”

Ray expressed her love for living and working in Clinton. She also mentioned the added perk of having a breathtaking view of the river, and was grateful to the city for implementing flood protections that have kept her building completely dry during the flood season.

Her shop brims with Halloween, fall and Christmas decor, but it wasn’t always.

“Actually when I started, I just had furniture and decorations,” Ray said. “And then when the seasons came around, I have a very small seasonal section. And from there, the holidays have blown up.”

She said many customers would rather take store credit than money, so they can add to their seasonal decorations.

According to Ray, her degree in interior design has led to frequent requests for her design recommendations.

“Yeah, they come for advice — and for the fun of it all. I’ve had multiple people that are having a bad day. They’ll tell me, oh, gosh, I’ve been sitting outside for 15 minutes. I was just having a bad day, and just sitting outside just makes me feel so much better.”

After the rush of the holidays, Ray can take a break.

“And it’s just a good, it’s a good time for us to catch our breath before taxes start rolling in and we started to get really busy again.”

