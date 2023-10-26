Pleasant Valley School District to host school board forum

RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - The American Association of University Women will be sponsoring the upcoming Pleasant Valley School District school board forum.

The forum will be on Nov. 1. at Eastern Iowa Community College, Belmont Campus, 500 Belmont Rd, Riverdale, Iowa.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the forum will start at 7 p.m.

Those in attendance are advised to enter at the Welcome Center door between Doors Four and Five.

