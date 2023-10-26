Pleasant Valley School District to host school board forum

The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Oct. 26.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - The American Association of University Women will be sponsoring the upcoming Pleasant Valley School District school board forum.

The forum will be on Nov. 1. at Eastern Iowa Community College, Belmont Campus, 500 Belmont Rd, Riverdale, Iowa.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the forum will start at 7 p.m.

Those in attendance are advised to enter at the Welcome Center door between Doors Four and Five.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony,...
Cancer scam victims feel ‘betrayed’ with Madison Russo suspended sentence
Davenport police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Police: Fatal single-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday morning
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national...
3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks

Latest News

KWQC Fastcast: Oct. 27 (noon)
KWQC Fastcast: Oct. 27 (noon)
Kate Martin visits Blue Grass Elementary school
Kate Martin visits Blue Grass Elementary school
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins
Temperatures stay in the 40s this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Cold temperatures this weekend with wet snowflakes possible
The return of tourism as Visit Quad Cities held their annual destination event to celebrate...
Visit Quad Cities holds annual Destination Quad Cities event