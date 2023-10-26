QC MEG concludes weapon investigation and arrest of armed man in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG) concluded a weapon investigation early Thursday morning with help from the East Moline Police Department that resulted in the arrest of an armed man.

Gabriel W. Meister, 24, was arrested early Thursday morning at approximately 12 a.m. after having multiple warrants out for his arrest, according to a media release from QC MEG. Meister was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was also on probation through Scott County, Iowa extending until March 10, 2023, according to the media release.

