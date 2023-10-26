SBC Music and Arts Academy to host coat drive

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The SBC Outreach Music & Arts Academy will be hosting its annual coat drive in the upcoming months to support children and families in the Quad Cities community by helping them stay warm this winter.

Coat drive organizers say the drive will be every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Nov. 4 to Dec. 15 with the drop off location being at Second Baptist Church Family Life Center, 919 6th Avenue in Rock Island.

Coat drive organizers added that they’re looking for boys and girls new coats size 4 to 3x, hats, scarfs, gloves, and boots.

Additionally, cash donations will be accepted, coat drive organizers said.

“Don’t miss the chance to support children and families in our community to help them stay warm this winter,” a media release stated. “We look forward to your participation in the SBC Outreach Music & Arts Academy Coat Drive.”

For additional information contact Rev. Carmen Ausborn at 309-738-6070.

