Cold front moves in Friday

Big drop in temperatures by the weekend
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

After our Thursday evening the rain will taper off for a few hours, but later Thursday night some scattered showers might return. For Friday, we’ll see our mildest

temperatures, highs in the mid to upper 60s, in the morning as a cold front will be moving through around lunchtime causing temperatures to start to fall. With some fog

and clouds around the region we won’t see much sun on Friday and with the cold front in the neighborhood there will likely be some isolated showers during the day.

After the Front passes the wind will pick up from the northwest with gusts around 25 to 30 mph, if not higher. The weekend brings much cooler air with highs in 40s Saturday

and Sunday. Rain might creep back into the area later Saturday and Sunday and there might be a chance for a wintry mix as the rain falls into some pretty cold air. The first

few mornings of next week will be very cold with a hard freeze likely as we drop to the mid 20s Monday through Wednesday morning. Halloween will be a cold one with highs in

the upper 30s to low 40s and breezy conditions making it feel even colder!

TONIGHT: RAIN TAPERS OFF. CLOUDS & FOG. ISLTD. SHOWERS LATE. LOW: 62°. WIND: S/SW 5-10

FRIDAY: CLOUDY AND WINDY. ISLTD. SHOWERS. FALLING P.M. TEMPERATURES. HIGH: 65°. WIND: SW/NW - 15/25+

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. EVENING SHOWERS. HIGH: 49°

