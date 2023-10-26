Sex offender registration violation charges dropped against Henry Dinkins, court records show

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three counts of sex offender registration violation charges have been dismissed against Henry Dinkins, who is serving two back-to-back life sentences in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, Assistant Scott County Attorney Stever Berger cited the life sentences and said dismissing the charges is “in the interests of justice.”

On Thursday, District Court Judge Mark Smith granted the motion.

Henry Dinkins, 51, was convicted of first-degree murder and kidnapping in a bench trial that wrapped up on Aug. 29. The verdict came down about two and a half weeks after the trial.

He was sentenced earlier this month.

On July 10, 2020, Davenport officers executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in connection with an investigation into the disappearance of Terrell, according to court documents.

Breasia and her younger brother were staying the night at the apartment with Dinkins and his girlfriend. The boy is Dinkins’ son.

Dinkins, who was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in 1990, failed to register the location of his residence with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office within five days as he is required to do as a sex offender.

During a search of the apartment, detectives located his identification card, clothing, and other personal property, according to court documents.

During an interview with Dinkins’ girlfriend, she said he had been living with her for more than a month. A records search showed Dinkins has a 2004 conviction for a sex offender registry violation, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the sex offender registry had Dinkins’ address listed on Schmidt Road in Davenport.

Dinkins was taken into custody the same day on the sex offender registration violation charges.

Terrell’s remains were found in March 2021 in a wooded area south of Kunau Implement in DeWitt. Dinkins was charged in her death in May 2021.

