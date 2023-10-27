11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation

KWQC Fastcast: Oct. 27 (noon)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill (KWQC) - Eleven people were arrested as part of a narcotics and gun trafficking investigation in Galesburg and the Knox County area.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement deputies and officers from the Quad City F.B.I Task Force, Monmouth police, Galesburg police, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Illinois State Police made the arrests.

During the course of the investigation four stolen firearms were recovered, including an AR-15 with armor-piercing rounds.

Various amounts of methamphetamines, heroin and cocaine were also seized, deputies said

According to deputies, the primary focus of the operation was to arrest people who distribute and possess narcotics and/or illegally sell firearms in the Galesburg and Knox County area.

Those arrested are:

Patrick Neal Snyder, 57, was charged with delivery/intent to deliver/possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and an in-state warrant for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamines.

Amber Williams, 36, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, manufacture of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and an in-state warrant for possession with the intent to deliver heroin.

Briton Carruthers, 34, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and in-state warrant for possession with the intent to deliver heroin.

Nicholas Perino, 32, was served with an in-state warrant for manufacture and delivery of methamphetamines.

Thomas Canaday, 47, was charged with residential arson and arson.

Misty Garman, 43, was served with an in-state warrant for manufacture and delivery of methamphetamines.

Glenn Nicholson, 57, was served with an in-state warrant for two counts of manufacture and delivery of methamphetamines.

Raven Harris, 29, was charged with mob action.

Michael Rigg, 43, was served an in-state warrant for manufacture and delivery of methamphetamines.

Chris Babers, 22, was served with an in-state warrant for possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm.

Renee Marquis, 38, was charged with retail theft.

Deputies said they anticipate more arrests based on the information gathered during the case.

The Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigations.

