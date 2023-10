DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Th fifth annual Quad Cities Archives Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the Hauberg Estate located at 1300 24th Street, Rock Island.

Quad Cities Archives Fair advocates and supports the access, preservation, and understanding of library, archives, and museum collections and materials.

