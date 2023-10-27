America’s Best Restaurants features local restaurant What BBQ & Bar

KWQC Fastcast: Oct. 27 (noon)
By Jaren Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Local restaurant, What BBQ and Bar will be hosting America’s Best Restaurants in Nov. 2023.

America’s Best Restaurants focus is to bring attention to local independently owned restaurants.

According to a media release, America’s Best Restaurants will bring its show to What BBQ and Bar on Nov. 10.

What BBQ and Bar’s popular menu items will be highlighted along with an on camera interview with owners Mike and Shill Hunter.

“I think the biggest thing we want people to understand is it’s family owned, we care about the food, we care about the service, we want them to come in and have a great meal and have a great time,” Owner Mike Hunter said.

To learn more about What BBQ and Bar, click here.

To learn more about America’s Best Restaurants, click here.

