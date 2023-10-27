City of Rock Island announces Finance Director Linda Barnes retirement

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - After two decades, the Finance Director with the City of Rock Island has announced their retirement.

Longtime resident of Rock Island, Finance Director, Linda Barnes has announced her retirement.

Barnes is a longtime resident of Rock Island and has been active in the community in various capacities.

According to a media release, Barnes began her career with the City in Feb 2001 as a fiscal technician before being promoted to junior assistant, accountant, accounting supervisor.

“Linda has successfully guided the City through financial challenges and times of surplus. Under her leadership, the City has consistently passed balanced budgets and kept property taxes steady,” City Manager Todd Thompson said. “We are grateful for her many years of loyal service and she will be greatly missed.” said Thompson.

Barnes was appointed as interim finance director in 2020 and named finance director in 2021.

An interim finance director will be named while the City searches for Barnes’ permanent replacement.

“Although I am retiring from local government, I am looking forward to a new journey that will allow me to continue to serve my community.” said Barnes.

According to a media release, Barnes’ last day as Finance Director is Oct. 27.

