Clinton’s rich history as river town

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton has a very rich history and is known for being a river town.

Clinton, known for its riverfront, was founded in the 1850′s.

“So all river towns have really good history,” said Vice President of Community and Economic Development at Grow Clinton Matt Parbs. “And they all have a history based around a certain industry. And here in Clinton was the sawmill lumber industry. There were 11 Major mills.”

There are many well-known spots in the river town.

“It has a lot of really neat history spots,” said Parbs. “You’ve got the Curtis Mansion, which is an old lumber barons home that you can tour, you’ve got the Sawmill Museum, that talks about the lumber history, the Clinton County Historical Society kind of has a complete overview.”

Even as the years roll on, Clinton’s appeal remains the same.

“Both its history and its, you know, draw is is the riverfront,” said Parbs. “The showboat and community theater is on the riverfront, the sawmills down there by the river, even, you know, the Curtis Mansion and the Children’s Discovery Center are a stone’s throw from the river.”

Similar to the flowing waters of the Mississippi, there is a constant stream of history running throughout the city of Clinton.

“Really the motto is kind of that, you get this small town charm, with a lot of the big town amenities has always been a strong selling point for Clinton,” said Parbs.

