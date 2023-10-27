11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation

KWQC Fastcast: Oct. 27 (noon)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill (KWQC) - Eleven people were arrested as part of a narcotics and gun trafficking investigation in Galesburg and the Knox County area.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement deputies and officers from the Quad City F.B.I Task Force, Monmouth police, Galesburg police, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Illinois State Police made the arrests.

During the course of the investigation four stolen firearms were recovered, including an AR-15 with armor-piercing rounds.

Various amounts of methamphetamines, heroin and cocaine were also seized, deputies said

According to deputies, the primary focus of the operation was to arrest people who distribute and possess narcotics and/or illegally sell firearms in the Galesburg and Knox County area.

Those arrested are:

Patrick Neal Snyder, 57, was charged with delivery/intent to deliver/possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and an in-state warrant for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamines.

Amber Williams, 36, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, manufacture of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and an in-state warrant for possession with the intent to deliver heroin.

Briton Carruthers, 34, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and in-state warrant for possession with the intent to deliver heroin.

Nicholas Perino., 32, In-State Warrant for Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamines.

Thomas Canaday., 47., Residential Arson and Arson.

Misty Garman., 43, In-State Warrant for Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamines.

Glenn Nicholson., 57, In-State Warrant for Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamines X2.

Raven Harris., 29, Mob Action.

Michael Rigg., 43, In-State Warrant for Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamines.

Chris Babers., 22, In-State Warrant for Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Unlawful Sale or Delivery of Firearm.

Renee Marquis., 38, Retail Theft.

According to Police officials, the Police anticipate making more arrests based on the information gathered during the case.

The Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Knox County States Attorney Office assisted in the investigations.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony,...
Cancer scam victims feel ‘betrayed’ with Madison Russo suspended sentence
Davenport police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Police: Fatal single-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday morning
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national...
3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks

Latest News

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Rock Island woman charged with hiding son’s body wants to be released from jail
A Rock Island woman accused of hiding her son’s body so she could continue to collect his...
Sushi Staples seeks release from jail on charges of killing son, hiding body
KWQC Fastcast: Oct. 27 (noon)
KWQC Fastcast: Oct. 27 (noon)
Kate Martin visits Blue Grass Elementary school
Kate Martin visits Blue Grass Elementary school