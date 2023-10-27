Freight House Farmer’s Market Fall Fest to run Nov. 4-5

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Freight House Farmer’s Market invites all to join in on all the fun and flavors that autumn has to offer at Fall Fest set to be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be food, live music, and shopping with a variety of local vendors offering unique, one-of-a-kind items. Attendees can relax on the main deck patio and listen to the performances curated by Common Chord.

Freight House Farmer’s Market is located at 421 West River Drive, Davenport. For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/341457804897616 or call 563-770-3436.

