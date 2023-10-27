Freight House Farmer’s Market Fall Fest to run Nov. 4-5

Freight House Fall Fest coming up Nov. 4-5
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Freight House Farmer’s Market invites all to join in on all the fun and flavors that autumn has to offer at Fall Fest set to be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be food, live music, and shopping with a variety of local vendors offering unique, one-of-a-kind items. Attendees can relax on the main deck patio and listen to the performances curated by Common Chord.

Freight House Farmer’s Market is located at 421 West River Drive, Davenport. For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/341457804897616 or call 563-770-3436.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony,...
Cancer scam victims feel ‘betrayed’ with Madison Russo suspended sentence
Davenport police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Police: Fatal single-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday morning
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national...
3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks

Latest News

Geneseo's 4th annual Scarecrow Row to be held Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Geneseo’s Scarecrow Row is happening Saturday
Geneseo's 4th annual Scarecrow Row to be held Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Geneseo's Scarecrow Row is happening Oct. 28
Freight House Fall Fest Nov. 4-5
Freight House Fall Fest coming up Nov. 4-5
QC Archive Fair display
2023 QC Archives Fair to be held at Hauberg Estate Saturday