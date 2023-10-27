Geneseo announced as a dementia friendly community

KWQC Fastcast: Oct. 27 (noon)
By Jaren Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEO, Ill (KWQC) - Through Dementia Friendly America, Geneseo was named a Dementia Friendly Community.

According to a media release, Geneseo is one of 31 communities in Illinois that are certified as Dementia Friendly.

The announcement was made by the Geneseo Police Department and IMPACT team.

The Geneseo Police Department has collaborated with members of the community and businesses to help develop the Geneseo Dementia Friendly Task Force.

According to a media release, the task force will meet quarterly to discuss ways to spread awareness and provide help to people who suffer from dementia while offering support to their caregivers.

