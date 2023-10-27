Geneseo’s Scarecrow Row is happening Saturday

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -A pair of upcoming fun and free Halloween events are happening in Geneseo Oct. 26-28 called Witches Weekend and Scarecrow Row.

The fun kicks off with Witches Weekend where shoppers and guests are invited to frequent Geneseo businesses to celebrate the season and enter to win over $300 worth of prizes and Geneseo Chamber gift certificates that can be used at over 100 local retailers. Prize winners will be drawn Monday, Oct. 30.

Additionally, on Saturday, Geneseo City Park, 148 West Pearl Street, will continue in the spooky-season spirit with the village’s 4th annual Scarecrow Row featuring creations by citizens and artists on display in the park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During Scarecrow Row, Geneseo businesses will be handing out candy and treats from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Families are encouraged to come to the park dressed in their Halloween costumes. A free Halloween themed photo booth will be set up at the bandshell, providing a fabulous photo opportunity.

For more information, contact the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce at 309-944-2686.

