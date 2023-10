LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Fall into fun with cool weather, tasty beers, and a craft fair at Green Tree Brewery, 309 North Cody Road, LeClaire, on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 12-4 p.m.

For more information, visit the business online at https://greentreebrewery.com/ or call 563-729-1164.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.