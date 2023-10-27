Hello Clinton: Live in Clinton, 5 p.m.

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Hello, Clinton! In this special, on-site, live broadcast, the KWQC TV6 crew took a trip to Clinton for the day to learn about the city, share the city’s stories, and meet some of the people who make up this community.

In this 5 p.m. broadcast, stories include a recap of all of the stories that the TV6 team has covered this past week about Clinton, like the business community, art in the area, and Duke Slater being remembered.

We also looked at the Showboat, where the anchors were live. Then talked about the history of Clinton, and interview with the Mayor, the presenting sponsors Citizens First at the George M. Curtis Museum and a final goodbye from Clinton.

