Kate Martin visits Blue Grass Elementary

Blue Grass, Iowa (KWQC) - Basketball season is almost here, and Iowa Women’s Basketball player, Kate Martin, made a stop at Blue Grass Elementary School.

Kate Martin is a graduate student, who started in all 38 of Iowa Women’s Basketball games last year, shared stories with and inspired students at Blue Grass.

“That was so fun,” said Blue Grass student, Kylee Farnum. “I’m happy that she got to take her time to come see us.”

The Hawkeye’s best defender took time off the court to pay it forward.

“You know, I’m not from Iowa, but I was once in their shoes, a big Hawkeye fan,” said Kate Martin. “And so it’s really fun to be able to get out in the community and meet some Hawkeye fans because they’re everywhere.”

Having Martin speak to the students was extra special for school counselor, Erin Lake.

“She’s my niece,” said Lake. “And I’m very proud of her. And I just think she’s an amazing role model. And she just does such a great job giving back and taking the time out of her busy schedule to do this. Here at Blue Grass, we talked about difference makers, and it’s really neat for them to see one of their role models come and take the time to be a difference maker here.”

It was even more special for Martin herself.

“That’s where I was one day,” said Martin. “And I kind of talked to them about that. When I was younger, I slept with an Iowa Women’s Basketball poster on my ceiling so it was the first thing I saw every morning. So it’s pretty cool that you know, I have the platform that I do right now with the great season we’ve had, you know, the past couple years that I get to, you know, come out and talk to people and just be a role model for them to look up to.”

Martin is inspiring the next group of potential Hawkeyes.

“When I was younger, I never really liked basketball,” said Blue Grass student, Taylor Ruckoldt. “But now I love basketball. When I grow up, I want to be just like Kate and play basketball.”

You can catch Kate Martin and the team’s first game on Monday Nov. 6 against FDU at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.