QC Rock Academy to host Halloween bash Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -QC Rock Academy invites viewers of all ages to come in costume and get ready to rock out with seven student bands at Rascals Live Music Venue, 1418 15th Street, Moline, on Saturday, Oct. 28 set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

All ages are encouraged to attend and admission is $10 at the door.

For more information on QCRA, visit https://www.qcrockacademy.com/ or call 563-386-3044.

