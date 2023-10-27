Quad Cities Public works departments free yard waste pick up opens

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) -Several cities in the Quad Cities are offering free yard waste pick-up this fall season to help remove leaves or yard waste from your property.

Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline, East Moline, and Rock Island are all currently in their free yard waste pick-up windows.

The effort is to help customers save on yard waste disposal fees. If you want your leaves picked up, the cities are asking you to make sure they’re in brown kraft ply paper bags and are sitting in the location with your other yard waste items.

Because of the free pick-up weeks, the cities aren’t requiring customers to put city-branded stickers on their bags.

The ply paper bags can be purchased from several stores. However, if you are in East Moline or Rock Island the city says they will provide the proper bags and let you know where you can pick those bags up.

The City of Davenport doesn’t require residents to clean up their leaves and are encouraged to not blow them into the street. In addition, Moline offers a vacuum service to pick up residents’ leaves through December 8. but they must be raked to the curb.

“If you rake your leaves out after we went by, you know, check that website, make sure where we’re going to be the next day or how soon it is that we’re going to be back in your area and we will get,” said Tom Schillinger, Sanitation Operations Manager for the City of Moline.

Moline residents can also find a leaf collection map on the city’s website. Davenport residents can also download the Recollect app to get text messages related to pick-up.

Meanwhile, experts say if you keep the leaves on the ground they can provide benefits to the environment including maintaining healthy soils.

The breakdown happens when organisms like bacteria fungi and invertebrates including Earthworms and soil mites decompose the leaves turning them into mulch according to the National Environmental Treasure. Mulching can protect the soil’s surface and help stop earth materials from washing away during rainfall.

Mulch also helps to moderate temperature extremes by keeping roots warmer during the winter and cooler in the summer. Once the leaves are in a mulch form it helps to keep moisture in the ground which is helpful during times of drought according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says leaves work well in between rows of crops or around fruit trees and in shaded areas where vegetation doesn’t grow well.

