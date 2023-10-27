The Red Barn celebrates grand opening Saturday

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -The Red Barn, 106 South State Street, Geneseo, officially invites all to the grand opening of their entire store on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 103-year-old building has undergone major renovations over the last 9 months and the business is excited to unveil what A.D. Construction accomplished to preserve and beautify the historical building in Geneseo’s amazing downtown.

The Red Barn will be serving free cookies, donuts, fun giveaways and the opening of the new custom hat bar, plus more.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for 1 p.m.

