Rock Island woman charged with hiding son’s body wants to be released from jail

By Matt Christensen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman accused of hiding her son’s body so she could continue to collect his government benefits wants to be released from jail.

Sushi Staples appeared Friday in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say her 10-year-old son, Zion, accidentally shot himself in December. But instead of calling the police, prosecutors say Staples kept the body concealed in a trash can and continued to collect welfare checks meant for the boy, prosecutors said.

Staples was charged with four felonies in July when a tip led police to the body inside the garage.

In court Friday, Staples’ attorney argued that she should be released from jail awaiting further court proceedings. That’s because a new law in Illinois took effect since she was arrested. It bars defendants from having to pay cash bail as a condition of release.

A judge agreed to hear arguments on Thursday over whether Staples should be released pending trial.

The defense also asked that Staples undergo a fitness evaluation. A judge granted that request.

