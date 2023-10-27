Tumbling temperatures Friday

Big drop in temperatures by the weekend
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A strong cold front will pushes through the TV6 viewing area today, knocking temperatures down to the 40s this afternoon.

Saturday will start out with sun and temps in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will increase through the day and rain will develop Saturday night into Sunday morning.

As temps cool into the 30s again a few flakes may mix, especially north of I-80. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s through Halloween with a few flakes possible on Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: Tumbling temps. Areas of drizzle. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 33º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds. High: 48º.

