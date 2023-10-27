Visit Quad Cities holds annual Destination Quad Cities event

BETTENDORF, Iowa {KWQC} -- The return of tourism as Visit Quad Cities held their annual destination event to celebrate that good news.

“So, a couple of messages that we really want to deliver to you today is number one, tourism is back,” said Visit Quad Cities CEO and President Dave Herrell.

On Thursday, Herrell announced that tourism numbers are back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re grateful for the Visit Quad Cities, board of directors for believing in what we’ve been charged to do and our mission and our vision,” said Herrell. “Which is to make the Quad Cities and internationally recognized Riverfront destination. So, tourism is back.”

Tourism Directors from both Illinois and Iowa are pleased to see over 150 million combined visitors welcomed into the states in the past year.

“You know, strategically, our goal is always to do a 5% year over year growth,” said Iowa Office of Tourism Director Amy Zeigler. “With a 13% growth, it’s more than doubled what we had. We’re really excited for the future and Iowa.”

The most notable attraction listed was the Mississippi River.

“It’s not just momentum, it’s growth,” said Illinois Office of Tourism Director Daniel Thomas. “Really pleased. The number one searched product on enjoyIllinois.com is in fact, the Great River Road and the Mississippi River and the product that connects both of our states and of course for Quad Cities.

Here are some of the statistics from last year provided by Visit Quad Cities:

3 million unique visitors

2.4 days average length of stay

14.5 million visitor days spent in the Quad Cities

6.1 million visits to the QC Regional Destination

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.