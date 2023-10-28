2 injured in Scott Co. crash

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left two people injured Friday night.

At approximately 9:35 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call for a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the area of 240th Avenue and 240th Street, west of LeClaire. Initial investigation found a black 2005 Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on 240th Avenue, when a gold 2003 GMC Envoy made a left turn in front of the Silverado.

The Envoy was driven by an 18-year-old woman from DeWitt, Iowa. She was taken by Medic EMS to Genesis East for Treatment. The Silverado was driven by a 52-year-old man from LeClaire. He sustained minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, LeClaire Police Department, Eldridge Police Department, Scott Emergency Communication Center, Medic EMS, and Princeton Fire Department all assisted with the accident.

