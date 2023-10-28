Day of the Dead Parade, Lindsay Park Yacht Club dredging and more with KWQC.

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Day of the Dead Parade, Lindsey Park Yacht Club dredging and more coming from KWQC team on Saturday.

A local Davenport veteran was gifted a handicap accessible exterior ramp as doctors believe that the will be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Thousands lined the streets in front of Vibrant Arena to get an up close view of the second annual Day of the Dead parade in Moline.

Halloween is right around the corner, and there are several events happening throughout the weekend and into Halloween Day.

The Lindsay Park Yacht Club in Davenport is undergoing a dredging project, and is using unusual methods to make that project happen.

