A wintry mix possible this weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - After a night of sub-freezing temperatures in many locations, our spell of unseasonably cool conditions will continue through the weekend and beyond. Look for lingering cloudiness today, followed by showers likely overnight into Sunday. We could possibly see a mix of rain and a few snow flakes during the period. Expect highs in the 40′s to near 50 degrees this afternoon, with cooler readings in the 30′s to low 40′s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. It’ll be a chilly Halloween for the kids this year, with highs only reaching the 30′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. High: 48°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Low: 36°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with showers likely. Mix possible north? High: 40°.

