A wintry mix possible this weekend

FREEZE WARNING expires at 8 AM
It'll be cloudy and colder today, with rain likely tonight and a rain/snow mix possible Sunday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - After a night of sub-freezing temperatures in many locations, our spell of unseasonably cool conditions will continue through the weekend and beyond. Look for lingering cloudiness today, followed by showers likely overnight into Sunday. We could possibly see a mix of rain and a few snow flakes during the period. Expect highs in the 40′s to near 50 degrees this afternoon, with cooler readings in the 30′s to low 40′s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. It’ll be a chilly Halloween for the kids this year, with highs only reaching the 30′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. High: 48°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Low: 36°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with showers likely. Mix possible north? High: 40°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Police: Fatal single-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday morning
Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms
2-year-old Journey Castillo visits Duluth on her quest to visit all of the country's national...
3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Rain
Snow, rain and cold...oh my!
Temperatures stay in the 40s this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Cold temperatures this weekend with wet snowflakes possible
10/27/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
10/27/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
Turning much colder today