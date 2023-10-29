Halloween Weekend events in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES {KWQC} – Halloween weekend is upon us in the Quad Cities and there are several events for everyone.

Halloween brings out costumes, candy, decorations, and plenty of treat or treat events. Many events in the Quad Cities are the first of their kind.

“We’re always thinking of new things,” said Figge Art Museum Engagement Coordinator Heather Aaronson. “We’ve got our events that we do every year that are wonderful, but with the downtown Davenport parade, and this year, we kind of kicked off our Five Nights of Fright. So, we did a whole Halloween themed week, we really wanted to have a family event.”

Crowds attended the annual Davenport Halloween Parade and the first ever Halloween Hot Rod Havoc car show.

“That’s what we have is basically the first ever haunted car show in the Quad Cities,” said American Muscle Cars 4U Ron DeArmond whose nonprofit organization helps provide service dogs to veterans and mental health services to the community. “Hopefully we’ll make this an annual event.”

Former Iowa Hawkeye and Philadelphia Eagle, Julian Vandervelde and his family came out to support the event.

“It’s really incredible,” said Vandervelde. “To have an opportunity to come together in a space like this, right? With the amount of people participating, you get the trunk or treat going on, you got the car show, not only that, but you’ve got the benefit for veterans and everything.”

