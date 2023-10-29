Local residents call for ceasefire as death toll climbs in Gaza

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A pro-Palestinian rally was held in Davenport on Saturday where local residents called for a ceasefire in the war between Hamas and Israel as death toll climbs in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the military is entering a ‘second stage’ in the fight against Hamas.

Israeli forces have expanded operations in northern Gaza this weekend with troops and tanks backed by fighter jets and drones. Overall deaths in this war now exceed the toll of all four previous wars between Hamas and Israel, combined.

This incursion into Gaza comes after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel three weeks ago, killing 1,400 people. Israel has since retaliated with airstrikes and ground raids of their own. Over 7,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed in Gaza since Israel was attacked on Oct. 7.

Pro-Palestinian groups across the U.S. rallied for a ceasefire this weekend, including the Quad Cities.

“Palestinians are the heartbeat of the Muslim world,” said Moline resident, James Cox, “It’s all of our fight, until there’s peace with the Palestinians and Israelis, we’re never going to stop speaking.”

Although the war is happening thousands of miles away from the Quad Cities, residents still feel they need to stand up to what is happening abroad.

“It matters here in Iowa, and it matters across the world,” said Bettendorf resident, Muna Omar, “it matters to stand up and speak up against injustice.” She added, “We as Americans have a say in how our tax dollars are used and how our money is being spent in other parts of the world.”

“When we’re growing up, we hear about things like the Holocaust, or what happened in Rwanda and we think, if I’d been there, I would have done something,” said Davenport resident, Wendy Walljasper, “and I just have to do something.”

Residents at Saturday’s rally say they believe Israel has gone too far to defend themselves.

“Every state has the right to defend themselves,” said Cox, “but guess what, Palestine is a state too.”

“They have to give those people freedom,” said Walljasper, “to live their lives peacefully.”

Over two hundred people are still being held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, including men, women and children. It is unclear as to when this current war will find a resolution.

The Israeli military continues to urge Palestinians in northern Gaza, and Gaza City, to relocate to the south as the war continues.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.