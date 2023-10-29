Rain (and possible snow) chances this afternoon

Unseasonably cool through midweek
Clouds and cool temperatures will stick with us today, with rain chances possible this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Sunday started on a soggy note with a few showers, and a bit of a rain/snow mix for parts of the QCA. Precipitation picks up again by early afternoon, with cooler highs only reaching the 30′s to lower 40′s. We’ll see gradual clearing this evening, followed by temperatures plunging into the 20′s overnight. This signals a hard freeze for the region and the end of the growing season. A FREEZE WARNING will be in effect from 10 PM tonight until 10 AM Monday for the entire TV6 viewing area. Expect cold sunshine for Monday, with a weak clipper sweeping through the region Tuesday. Some locations could receive brief snow showers, mainly north. The chill will stick with us through the rest of the week, until highs hit the 50′s Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Rain or a rain/snow mix. High: 41°. Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, then gradual clearing. Low: 27°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Cold sunshine. High: 40°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

