Thousands came out to watch the 2nd annual Dia De Los Muertos Parade

MOLINE, Ill. {KWQC} – On Saturday, the community was invited to partake in the 2nd annual Día De Los Muertos Parade in Moline.

Thousands of families lined the streets in front of the Vibrant Arena and witnessed the Mexican culture as this holiday celebrates and remembers loved ones you passed away.

Alebrijes (colorful animal figurines), calaveras (sugar skulls), Mariachi bands, and alters of flowers were on display for those in attendance. Dulces (candy) was thrown from the floats for the kids to swarm in and place in their trick or treat bags. This event began last year by the creators of Mercado on 5th and it is for everyone to partake.

“Everybody in the world lost a loved one,” said Mercado on 5th’s Christopher Ontiveros. “And this is just a way to represent and remember them and do it with a lot of fun. I mean, this is a fun afternoon. We get to spend time with our relatives that are ae still with us and just celebrate community at the same time.”

Following the parade, live music, authentic Mexican cuisine was available. Día De Los Muertos is celebrated on November 1- November 2.

