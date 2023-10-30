Bierstube owners bid farewell after 22 years

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s a bittersweet “auf wiedersehen” as the owners of the iconic Bierstube Bar and Grill, Dieter and Nancy Rebitzer, announce their retirement after 22 years of serving authentic German cuisine.

In a few weeks, the Bierstube in LeClaire will close its doors. The owners posted a heartfelt message on Facebook to thank their loyal staff and valued guests who’ve shared their journey. The pair have owned three Bierstube restaurants — one each in Davenport, Moline and LeClaire. The latter location is the last one standing and opened in 2009.

Dieter Rebitzer says Bierstube wasn’t just a restaurant; but a welcoming haven for travelers, locals, and everyone in between.

“To meet all those nice, lovely people, people in transit going from the west to the east, east to west. We really met very nice people here; it was a very fun place.”

According to Bob Rebitzer, Bierstube’s manager, the events hosted over the years turned into an integral part of the local community.

“We had Oktoberfest every year, we flew in bands from Austria, and as much work as it was, it was always kind of a pretty fulfilling event.”

Bob Rebitzer says their dedicated staff is the main reason for the restaurant’s longevity and success.

“All a lot of it has to do is if your staff is really good, that’s that’s definitely a key, a key element right there for sure.”

Bierstube’s menu is renowned for its authentic German dishes, including Leberkäse and Jägerschnitzel, some of which are cherished family recipes. Dieter Rebitzer proudly shares that one of the recipes, sauerkraut, was passed down from his mother.

“The sausages that we have. They all came up from Dubuque. They’re all really unique, and won a whole bunch of awards up in Wisconsin,” said Bob Rebitzer.

A fun tradition at Bierstube was the German beer boot game, Dieter Rebitzer says it was always a hit among customers.

“The boot here, that’s one liter boot we also have a two-liter boot and it’s used for a group of people it goes around the circle everybody takes a sip and if it splashes back on the last one, they have to pay.”

There is no official last day yet, but they plan to have a farewell party with their employees soon.

