LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s a family activity that is interesting to folks of all ages--a visit to the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire.

William Cody was a soldier, bison hunter, a showman and a real character born in LeClaire, Iowa. At the time of his death in 1917, Cody was the most-recognized, well-known person on planet Earth.

Rita Farro was recently tapped to be Executive Director of the facility and shares information about the museum which has a vast array of fascinating exhibition material.

To learn more about the destination established in 1957 by the LeClaire Women’s Club, visit Buffalo Bill Museum online at http://buffalobillmuseumleclaire.com/ or call 563- 289-5580.

