Chef Steph’s clever ideas for Halloween entertaining

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co. is excited to share some clever ideas that she learned from the internet about Halloween entertaining.

Watch the two interview segments where she demos Spookcuterie appetizers, delicious sweets and other dessert ideas along with “spirited” cocktails.

For questions about her tips or recipes, email her at chefsteph@mrdistilling.com.

Chef Steph’s usual base of operation is at Mississippi River Distillery, 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire. For more information, visit the website at https://www.mrdistilling.com/ or call 563-484-4342.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.