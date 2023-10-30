Cold end to October

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - After the coldest morning so far this fall we will only warm to the 30s and 40s despite having plenty of sunshine. Breezy conditions will develop over the next 24 hours leading to what will be a very cold Halloween. While a few flakes can’t be ruled out, the bigger story will be wind chills in the 20s most of the day. Trick of treating will be dry, but get the warm weather gear ready as wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. Temps will moderate by the rest of the week with highs near 60º again by Friday.

TODAY: Sunny and cold. High: 40º. Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 25º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and cold. High: 39º.

