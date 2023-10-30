Davenport man charged with shooting at occupied vehicle in July 2021

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man sentenced last year to prison in Illinois on an armed violence case is facing charges in Scott County after police say he shot at an occupied vehicle in July 2021.

William Alexander Boyd, 30, was booked into the Scott County Jail Monday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

Online jail records show he was being held without bond.

According to arrest affidavits:

Davenport officers responded on July 28, 2021, to the 2000 block of Emerald Drive for a disturbance in the parking lot and a report of gunfire.

Officers found four 9mm luger shell casings in the parking lot.

Officers learned Boyd was involved in a physical fight with someone and retrieved a firearm from a vehicle and fired four times towards the person’s vehicle as it left the area.

The person’s vehicle was occupied by two adults and two children who are ages five or younger. There also were about 30 adults and children in the parking lot and an apartment complex playground at the time of the gunfire.

Two unoccupied homes sustained damage from bullets.

The incident was captured on a recorded security system, according to the affidavits.

An arrest warrant was issued in August 2021, court records show.

Rock Island County court records show he pleaded guilty in September 2022 to attempted armed violence in Rock Island County Circuit Court and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Online records from the Illinois Department of Corrections show his projected parole date was Monday.

Court records show he also has a pending domestic abuse assault case in Scott County District Court.

