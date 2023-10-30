Decision 2023: What do candidates say are Davenport’s biggest challenges?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates running for office in Davenport to address voters before the Nov. 7 election.

Candidates in contested races were asked what the city’s biggest challenges are and what are the candidates’’ top priorities if elected.

MAYORAL

Ken Croken is challenging incumbent Mike Matson.

Ken Croken said the city faces a lack of trust from residents, and he would find a way to “restore citizen confidence in the ability of our city government to manage the affairs of the people of Davenport.” He said the city should be more concerned about the effects of global warming. “For a city on the banks of the largest river in the continent, we ought to be in the forefront of planning.”

Mike Matson said he wants Davenport to be the safest large city in Iowa. “I think that should be the number one thing for an elected official. So whatever you do, walk your dog, raise a family run a business, you should be safe.” He said he would continue efforts in crime reduction, infrastructure funding and business development. He said the group-crime rate is down, and the city has issued hundreds of new business licenses in the last few years.

COUNCIL

AT LARGE: Three candidates are running for two at-large seats. Jazmin Newton and La Canna L Dixon are challenging incumbent Kyle Gripp. The other At-Large alderman, JJ Condon, is not on the ballot.

Jazmin Newton said her priorities are public safety, repairing streets, creating jobs and better neighborhoods. She said recent allegations bad conduct is “appalling.” If elected, she said she would propose a code of conduct for council. “It is imperative the city of Davenport have elected officials that will lead by example and I’m prepared to do so.” She said business development in the West End is a priority.

Kyle Gripp said reaching many of the city’s goals relies on increasing the population of Davenport, including ensuring financial stability and maintaining and upgrading aging infrastructure. He said continuing to improve pubic safety is a priority and making sure those efforts are fully funded. “And we’re doing preventative public safety measures that are starting to work.” Ultimately he said that his goals include listening to residents, “investing in amenities that make Davenport a great place to live.”

La Canna Dixon said housing in Davenport should be both safe and affordable. “Safe Housing is very important to me because I had a family member that died into the building collapse downtown. And I feel like a lot of those things was neglected.” She said the city should be “pouring” attention into parts of the city that are rundown. She said the city needs better jobs in the area.

2ND WARD: Ald. Maria Dickmann is not seeking re-election.

Judith Lee ( former Ward 8 alderwoman, but district boundaries changed after the census ) said the “2nd Ward does not have a lot of support right now,” and she would look at projects that help all of the city, not just downtown. She said challenges facing the city are communication, transparency and accountability. She said residents’ questions about the building collapse at 324 Main St. in May, the two-way conversion of 3rd and 4th streets and the park in the floodplain are not being answered.

Tim Dunn, brother of 1st Ward Ald. Rick Dunn, declined the request to participate in an interview.

3RD WARD: Paul T. Vasquez is running against incumbent Marion Meginnis.

Paul T Vasquez said that as a longtime resident of the 3rd Ward he isn’t seeing the area get better and he would bring awareness to the problems of deteriorating neighborhoods. Residents, he said, are feeling alienated. But he emphasized that “we’re all one city. It’s not them and us.” The challenges of the city cannot be met, he said, without starting with the youngest of the city’s residents. “We need to improve on the basics. First, we need to go at the bottom. We need to make everybody feel like they’re a part of this community. And then everything else will fall in place.”

Marion Meginnis recognizes the importance of flood resiliency plans and Canadian Pacific funds. However, she notes challenges in how funds are allocated by the state. Meginnis proposes expanding economic development to alleviate the burden on property owners, homeowners, and businesses. If elected, she intends to work towards creating healthy, safe, and desirable neighborhoods.

4TH WARD: Jade Burkholder is running against incumbent Robby Ortiz.

Jade Burkholder aims to improve communication between the city and residents, citing “customer service” as a major challenge. She emphasizes the importance of listening to citizens and creating responses to their issues. Burkholder believes that improving Davenport requires collaboration and encourages working together to address challenges in areas such as streets, neighborhoods, and schools. She said improving Davenport “starts with me. It starts with you. If we can be good neighbors, we can do and get all the challenges out there and address them one by one.”

Robby Ortiz aims to continue building relationships with residents and businesses in the 4th Ward and prioritize making neighborhoods safer even with declining crime rates. He suggests changes to rental and landlord agreements and associated fines to prevent incidents like the building collapse, stating that fines should be steeper to ensure landlords prioritize fixing issues over paying fines. “Because every family deserves to live in a safe community, a safe neighborhood where they can go to work, live their life, raise their family, and be safe and at peace at the same time.”

7TH WARD: There is no incumbent; former Ald. Derek Cornette was removed from council for misconduct, and he lost in the primary election.

Mhisho Lynch said to make progress, it’s essential that both sides work together and transparency is the key to making that happen. She suggested incentivizing individuals to join the police department is a critical step in the right direction to make the city safer. She also said the city has a problem with dilapidated structures. She’d also help homeowners find available funding to fix up their houses.

Scott Ryder said he’s running for office with the goal of unifying the council and giving back to the city that has supported him over the years. Affordable housing is one of his top priorities, and he believes the best way to address it is through collaboration with the housing development department. He also believes that the properties inspection department should have a “more unified direction.”

8TH WARD: The is no incumbent; current Ward 8 Ald. Judith Lee is running for the 2nd Ward seat after the district map changed.

Paul J Reinartz Jr. said a priority of his is neighborhoods and making sure they are consistently maintained. He said one of the city’s biggest challenges is the thousands of people in need of affordable housing. He said there’s also “a need to get to the bottom of what occurred at 324 Main St.” While the engineering side has completed a root cause analysis, he believes that a similar investigation is necessary on the city side, including an evaluation of policies and procedures.

James Woods said the main concern he hears from residents is lack of transparency and accountability from the city. The challenges of the city including a homeless crisis center on the lack of affordable housing, he said. The city should engage more with nonprofits he said. The inspections department should be reviewed. More money, he said, should go to the wards instead of downtown.

RUNNING UNOPPOSED: Ward 1 Ald. Rick Dunn, Ward 5 Ald. Tim Kelly, and Ward 6 Ald. Ben Jobgen.

Before the primary election, TV6 asked candidates running for contested seats to fill out a questionnaire. Below are their responses.

