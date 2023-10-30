Downtown Muscatine plans to kickoff holiday shopping with deals, entertainment

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Oct. 30 includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Muscatine shops and restaurants are preparing to kick off holiday shopping season with in-store specials, extended hours, entertainment and refreshments.

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Downtown Muscatine will hold an open house on Sunday, Nov. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. at over 20 participating businesses.

Please check www.muscatine.com/events and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry Facebook page for updates and a list of participating businesses.

