Downtown Muscatine plans to kickoff holiday shopping with deals, entertainment

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Muscatine shops and restaurants are preparing to kick off holiday shopping season with in-store specials, extended hours, entertainment and refreshments.

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Downtown Muscatine will hold an open house on Sunday, Nov. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. at over 20 participating businesses.

Please check www.muscatine.com/events and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry Facebook page for updates and a list of participating businesses.

