Durant man charged with possessing child pornography

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Durant man was booked into the Scott County Jail early Monday after police say they found child pornography on his phone earlier this month.

Tristen William Waack, 27, faces four counts of purchase/possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act-first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

A judge set bond Monday at $8,000 cash or surety. Waack will be arraigned on Nov. 16.

Davenport officers on June 3 met with a woman who said she had Waack’s phone and found inappropriate pictures of herself, according to an affidavit police filed in support of a search warrant.

She said she also saw photos of underage girls, as well as pornography, according to the affidavit.

Police later searched the phone and found four images of child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit.

