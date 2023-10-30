Durant man charged with possessing child pornography

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 30.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Durant man was booked into the Scott County Jail early Monday after police say they found child pornography on his phone earlier this month.

Tristen William Waack, 27, faces four counts of purchase/possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act-first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

A judge set bond Monday at $8,000 cash or surety. Waack will be arraigned on Nov. 16.

Davenport officers on June 3 met with a woman who said she had Waack’s phone and found inappropriate pictures of herself, according to an affidavit police filed in support of a search warrant.

She said she also saw photos of underage girls, as well as pornography, according to the affidavit.

Police later searched the phone and found four images of child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Police: Fatal single-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday morning
Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins

Latest News

The Illinois Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Iowa Department of...
Fourth public meeting scheduled for I-80 Mississippi River Bridge study
This is for generic images for news only.
KWQC to have outages for tower work Monday
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 30.
Fastcast: Monday, Oct. 30 a.m.
The colder weather is now a factor in the Quad City area. With possible harsh winter conditions...
Preparing your home and car for winter weather conditions