A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect for Tuesday 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for TUESDAY from 8 AM until 8 PM for a combination of potentially disruptive weather including winds gusting up to 40 MPH, isolated snow showers (some heavy), and very cold wind chills.

A clipper system will move through the TV6 viewing area come Tuesday morning. A few quick snow showers are possible in the morning hours. Temperatures will start off in the upper 20s and low 30s across the region but will not move much as we go throughout the day. In addition, as we get into the middle of the day, winds will start gusting up to 40 mph. We could also see some additional snow showers move into the region, mainly along and north of the I-80 corridor. If you do get under one of these snow showers, take caution as some could be intense and cause reduced visibilities. These should remain isolated overall.

As many celebrate Halloween across the QCA, we want to stress the importance of staying safe during this cold spell. If you do choose to be outside, bundle up with hats, gloves, and scarves. Wind chill values could drop into the teens by Tuesday evening.

