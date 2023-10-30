Fourth public meeting scheduled for I-80 Mississippi River Bridge study

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Iowa Department of Transportation, will hold a fourth online public meeting at 4 p.m. Nov. 15.

According to Illinois DOT, the purpose of the meeting will be to present study information, review the Preferred Alternative, and receive public comment as part of the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge study.

Participants can register here or visit the project website to attend the meeting.

The I-80 Mississippi River Bridge study includes approximately six miles from the I-88/I-80 interchange in East Moline to 35th Street SW in LeClaire.

The meeting will feature a video presentation, exhibits and a question-and-answer session. Representatives from the Illinois and Iowa departments of transportation and the project consult team will also be present.

The I-80 Mississippi River Bridge was built in the 1960s and is one of three major interstate bridges in the Quad Cities. The bridge has required significant repairs and rehabilitation in recent years and traffic is increasing with associated increases in vehicular crashes, Illinois DOT said.

The aging bridge continues to face costly maintenance expenses, and the roadway design does not meet current standards.

In April 2020, Illinois and Iowa conducted an online public meeting to introduce a Planning and Environment Linkages study of the bridge and corridor. A second public meeting was held in May 2022 to present a range of reasonable improvement alternatives for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge and for the I-88/I-80 interchange.

A third public meeting was held in October 2022 to present a narrowed list of improvement alternatives for public review and comment.

All meeting materials will be available following the meeting on the project website. Any comments received through Nov. 29 will b

According to Illinois DOT, the project is currently in Phase I, which is the preliminary engineering and environmental studies, and is expected to conclude with a final report in mid-2024. The project is then expected to move to Phase II, which is the final design and construction plans.

