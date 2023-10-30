KWQC continues to experience signal outages due to tower work

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 currently has a tower crew on site performing maintenance that is causing a disrupted connection to viewer’s signals. Crews say they hope to have signal restored by 6 p.m.

Around 4 p.m., a tower crew was on site again performing maintenance and crews say when they are in the RF field engineers must turn off the transmitter to help protect the workers from high RF levels.

Earlier in the day, TV6 had outages for about three hours, according to crews. The tower work started just after 11 a.m. It was restored around 2 p.m.

To watch KWQC, go to kwqc.com/livestream. Previous newscasts are also available on this page.

